Slugger Pedro Alvarez signs minor league deal with Marlins

December 3, 2018 4:21 pm
 
MIAMI (AP) — Former home run champion Pedro Alvarez has signed a minor league contract with the Miami Marlins and will attend spring training as a non-roster invitee.

The 31-year-old Alvarez hit 30 homers for the Pittsburgh Pirates in 2012, 36 in 2013 and 27 in 2015. He led the majors in homers in 2013. Alvarez batted .180 with eight homers in 45 games last year for the Baltimore Orioles.

Others signing minor league deals with Miami include outfielder Gabriel Guerrero, the nephew of Hall of Famer Vladimir Guerrero, who batted .293 in the Cincinnati Reds’ minor league system this year; Bryan Holaday, Miami’s backup catcher this year; infielder Dixon Machado, a .227 career hitter with Detroit; and infielder Deven Marrero, a .197 career hitter with Boston and Arizona.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

