Smith, big second half lift N Alabama past Huntingdon 90-58

December 13, 2018 7:21 pm
 
FLORENCE, Ala. (AP) — Kendarius Smith scored 20 points and North Alabama used a dominant second-half to break a four-game losing streak with a 90-58 win over Division III Huntington on Thursday.

Two free throws by Aleksa Matic with 1:05 to play in the first half gave the Lions (3-7) a 31-29 lead at the break. After the Hawks tied the game to open the second half, North Alabama took the lead for good with a 14-2 run, Smith scoring eight.

An 8-0 run, with Jamari Blackmon scoring the last eight, made it 65-48 at the 8:30 mark and following a Huntingdon basket a 12-0 run followed.

Blackmon finished with 16 points and Matic had 15as the Lions shot 60 percent in the second half when they outscored the Hawks 59-29.

Kyante Pines and B.J. Barker scored 13 points apiece for Huntingdon.

