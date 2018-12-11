Smith, Munnings help Louisiana-Monroe beat Grambling 72-67

MONROE, La. (AP) — Daishon Smith and Travis Munnings combined for 35 points as Louisiana-Monroe took an early lead and never faltered on the way to a 72-67 win over Grambling on Tuesday night.

Grambling did rally to close to 66-62 after Prince Moss nailed a 3-pointer and Dallas Polk-Hilliard followed with a layup with 2:17 remaining in the game. Louisiana-Monroe made six free throws down the stretch to seal the win.

ULM (4-4) held a 28-20 halftime advantage. The Warhawks opened the second half on a 12-4 run and led 51-36 at the 11:22 mark.

Smith finished with 19 points and Munnings added 16. Andre Washington contributed nine points to go with 11 rebounds. JD Williams and Michael Ertel scored 11 apiece.

Advertisement

Polk-Hilliard had 18 points and a career-high 11 rebounds to lead Grambling (4-6).

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.