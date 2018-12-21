Solskjaer hopes Man United stay extends beyond this season

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Ole Gunnar Solskjaer hopes to be managing Manchester United beyond this season.

After Jose Mourinho was fired on Tuesday, Solskjaer was hired until the end of the season as United undergoes a restructuring process and searches for a new fulltime manager.

Solskjaer says “there are so many managers who would love to be manager of Manchester United, so of course I’m one of them but it’s not something that we’ve talked about. They’re going to do a process now for the next six months.”

Norwegian club Molde has given United the 45-year-old Solskjaer on loan. Solskjaer’s first game in charge is on Saturday at Cardiff — the only other Premier League club he has managed.

