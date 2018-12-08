Son inspires Tottenham to 2-0 victory at Leicester

LEICESTER, England (AP) — Son Heung-min scored one goal and set up another to guide Tottenham to a 2-0 victory over Leicester that kept the London club third in the Premier League on Saturday.

With Tottenham playing at Barcelona in the Champions League on Tuesday, Mauricio Pochettino’s gamble in benching Harry Kane and Christian Eriksen paid off.

Son’s long-range left-footed effort opened the scoring on the stroke of halftime and Dele Alli headed home a cross from the South Korean in the 58th minute.

With a two-goal cushion, Eriksen came on in the 67th and Kane appeared in the 74th to make sure of the victory.

Tottenham moved to within six points of top spot after Liverpool ousted Manchester City from the summit.

In the Champions League, Tottenham has to match Inter Milan’s result at PSV Eindhoven to advance to the round of 16. Barcelona has already secured top place in the group.

