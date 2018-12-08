South African Open Leading Scores

|Saturday
|At Randpark Golf Club
|Johannesburg, South Africa
|b-Bushwillow Course: 7,116 yards, par-71
|f-Firethorn Course: 7,504 yards, par-71
|Purse: $1.25 million
|Third Round
|Final two rounds on Firethorn Course
|Louis Oosthuizen, South Africa
|62b-70f-67—199
|Charl Scwartzel, South Africa
|67f-63b-72—202
|Madalitso Muthiya, Zambia
|63b-68f-71—202
|Matt Wallace, Britain
|65b-69f-68—202
|Branden Grace, South Africa
|66b-68f-71—205
|Jbe Kruger, South Africa
|66b-67f-72—205
|Mark Williams, Zimbabwe
|65b-68f-72—205
|Adilson Da Silva, Brazil
|66b-70f-69—205
|Bernd Ritthammer, Germany
|67f-69b-69—205
|Jeff Winther, Denmark
|68f-69b-68—205
|Robert MacIntyre, Scotland
|70b-67f-68—205
|Ernie Els, South Africa
|66b-71f-68—205
|Kurt Kitayama, United States
|63f-69b-74—206
|Zander Lombard, South Africa
|64f-68b-74—206
|Matias Calderon, Chile
|68b-71f-67—206
|Romain Langasque, France
|69b-68f-69—206
|Daniel Greene, South Africa
|70b-68f-68—206
|Jake Roos, South Africa
|66b-72f-68—206
|Stuart Manley, Wales
|67f-71b-68—206
|Haydn Porteous, South Africa
|68f-70b-68—206
|Tapio Pulkkanen,Finland
|69b-69f-68—206
|Also
|Jarin Todd, United States
|68b-72f-69—209
|John Catlin, United States
|70f-70b-74—214
Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.