South African Open Leading Scores

December 8, 2018 10:15 am
 
Saturday
At Randpark Golf Club
Johannesburg, South Africa
b-Bushwillow Course: 7,116 yards, par-71
f-Firethorn Course: 7,504 yards, par-71
Purse: $1.25 million
Third Round
Final two rounds on Firethorn Course
Louis Oosthuizen, South Africa 62b-70f-67—199
Charl Scwartzel, South Africa 67f-63b-72—202
Madalitso Muthiya, Zambia 63b-68f-71—202
Matt Wallace, Britain 65b-69f-68—202
Branden Grace, South Africa 66b-68f-71—205
Jbe Kruger, South Africa 66b-67f-72—205
Mark Williams, Zimbabwe 65b-68f-72—205
Adilson Da Silva, Brazil 66b-70f-69—205
Bernd Ritthammer, Germany 67f-69b-69—205
Jeff Winther, Denmark 68f-69b-68—205
Robert MacIntyre, Scotland 70b-67f-68—205
Ernie Els, South Africa 66b-71f-68—205
Kurt Kitayama, United States 63f-69b-74—206
Zander Lombard, South Africa 64f-68b-74—206
Matias Calderon, Chile 68b-71f-67—206
Romain Langasque, France 69b-68f-69—206
Daniel Greene, South Africa 70b-68f-68—206
Jake Roos, South Africa 66b-72f-68—206
Stuart Manley, Wales 67f-71b-68—206
Haydn Porteous, South Africa 68f-70b-68—206
Tapio Pulkkanen,Finland 69b-69f-68—206
Also
Jarin Todd, United States 68b-72f-69—209
John Catlin, United States 70f-70b-74—214

