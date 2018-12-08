South African Open Leading Scores

Saturday At Randpark Golf Club Johannesburg, South Africa b-Bushwillow Course: 7,116 yards, par-71 f-Firethorn Course: 7,504 yards, par-71 Purse: $1.25 million Third Round Final two rounds on Firethorn Course Louis Oosthuizen, South Africa 62b-70f-67—199 Charl Scwartzel, South Africa 67f-63b-72—202 Madalitso Muthiya, Zambia 63b-68f-71—202 Matt Wallace, Britain 65b-69f-68—202 Branden Grace, South Africa 66b-68f-71—205 Jbe Kruger, South Africa 66b-67f-72—205 Mark Williams, Zimbabwe 65b-68f-72—205 Adilson Da Silva, Brazil 66b-70f-69—205 Bernd Ritthammer, Germany 67f-69b-69—205 Jeff Winther, Denmark 68f-69b-68—205 Robert MacIntyre, Scotland 70b-67f-68—205 Ernie Els, South Africa 66b-71f-68—205 Kurt Kitayama, United States 63f-69b-74—206 Zander Lombard, South Africa 64f-68b-74—206 Matias Calderon, Chile 68b-71f-67—206 Romain Langasque, France 69b-68f-69—206 Daniel Greene, South Africa 70b-68f-68—206 Jake Roos, South Africa 66b-72f-68—206 Stuart Manley, Wales 67f-71b-68—206 Haydn Porteous, South Africa 68f-70b-68—206 Tapio Pulkkanen,Finland 69b-69f-68—206 Also Jarin Todd, United States 68b-72f-69—209 John Catlin, United States 70f-70b-74—214

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.