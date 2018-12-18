Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
South Carolina extends contract for Muschamp, assistants

December 18, 2018 3:34 pm
 
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — South Carolina coach Will Muschamp and three assistants received contract extensions on Tuesday.

Muschamp got a one-year extension that ties him to the school through 2024. Offensive coordinator Bryan McClendon received a two-year extension, while defensive coordinator Travaris Robinson and quarterbacks coach Dan Werner got one-year extensions.

The deals were approved by the school’s board of trustees.

Muschamp is 22-16 and is the first Gamecocks coach to make a bowl game in each of his first three seasons. South Carolina faces Virginia in the Belk Bowl on Dec. 29.

Muschamp will make $5.4 million in the final year of his new deal.

McClendon also got a $350,000 raise that will earn him $1 million next season. Werner’s salary will go from $500,000 this season to $700,000 next year.

The contracts for Robinson and McClendon are through 2021.

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

