South Carolina State dominates NAIA’s Voorhees 90-69

December 6, 2018 11:46 pm
 
ORANGEBURG, S.C. (AP) — Ozante Fields and Damni Applewhite both recorded double-doubles as South Carolina State got off to a fast start and eased to a 90-69 victory over NAIA’s Voorhees to halt an eight-game losing skid on Thursday night.

Fields was almost perfect, making 7 of 7 field-goal attempts and 5 of 6 free throws for 19 points while grabbing 11 rebounds. Applewhite contributed 16 points with 11 rebounds. Aramani Hill added 12 points, Janai Raynor-Powell chipped in 11 and Rayshawn Neal had 10 points for South Carolina State (2-8). The Bulldogs won the rebound battle 48-27 and made 16 more free throws than Voorhees.

South Carolina State raced out to a 47-25 lead by halftime and was up 62-33 with 14:24 remaining in the second half.

Javari Albergottie was 7 of 18 from beyond the arc to total 21 points for Voorhees. Alex Brooks added 18.

