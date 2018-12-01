Listen Live Sports

South Dakota State drubs Northern Iowa 82-50

December 1, 2018 11:39 pm
 
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Mike Daum scored 24 points and grabbed 11 rebounds to lead South Dakota State in an 82-50 drubbing of Northern Iowa Saturday night.

Daum was 11 of 12 from the free-throw line for the Jackrabbits (7-2) while notching his seventh double-double of the season. He led four players in double-figure scoring including Skyler Flatten with 17 points, David Jenkins with 16 and Alex Arians with 11.

SDSU bolted to an early lead with an Arians’ 3-pointer sparking an 18-2 run, leading to a 24-7 Jackrabbits advantage midway in the first half. Daum sank his first five field goals including a dunk and a 3-pointer, ending the period with 16 points and the Jackrabbits led 40-25 at the break.

SDSU scored eight unanswered points early in the second half to push it to 52-30 and cruised from there.

Trae Berhow scored 19 points to lead the Panthers (3-5).

