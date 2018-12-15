Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

South Dakota women defeat No. 22 Missouri in milestone win

December 15, 2018 6:22 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — Ciarra Duffy scored 20 points and South Dakota beat No. 22 Missouri 74-61 on Saturday for the Coyotes’ first road win over a Top 25 team in program history.

The Coyotes (10-1) won their eighth straight game, a streak that includes a November victory over then-No. 23 Iowa. Their only loss came at Drake, which briefly made the Top 25 after that.

South Dakota took the lead for good early in the third quarter when the Arens sisters — senior Allison and sophomore Monica — combined for eight points in a 10-0 run. Missouri cut a 13-point deficit to two on Sophie Cunningham’s 3-pointer that capped 17-7 run over the first six minutes of the fourth quarter. But those were the Tigers’ final points — they missed their last six shots — while the Coyotes finished on an 11-0 streak.

Monica Arens finished with 13 points and Allison Arens 10.

Advertisement

Cunningham scored 19 points with 11 rebounds to lead the Tigers (8-3), who had a five-game win streak snapped.

Missouri made 12 3-pointers, five more than the Coyotes, but were outscored 30-16 in the paint and outrebounded 41-20.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Defense Photo of the Day

Soldiers trek snow-covered Alps in Italy

Today in History

1851: Fire ravages Library of Congress