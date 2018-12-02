Listen Live Sports

South Florida stays home to face Marshall in Gasparilla Bowl

December 2, 2018 5:29 pm
 
Marshall (8-4, Conference USA) vs. South Florida (7-5 American Athletic Conference), Dec. 20, 8 p.m. ET

Location: Tampa, Florida.

TOP PLAYERS

Marshall: WR Tyre Brady, 66 catches for 914 yards and 9 touchdowns.

USF: RB Jordan Cronkrite, 173 carries for 1,095 yards and 9 touchdowns

NOTABLE

Marshall: The Thundering Herd had won three straight games before falling 41-20 at Virginia Tech on Saturday. Marshall owns a 5-0 bowl record during Doc Holliday’s coaching tenure.

USF: The Bulls raced to a 7-0 start and then lost their final five regular-season games. They will try to end that skid by playing a bowl game at their home stadium.

LAST TIME

This is the first meeting between the teams.

BOWL HISTORY

Marshall:

USF: 10th bowl appearance. This marks the fourth straight season the Bulls have gone bowling.

Marshall: 15th bowl appearance. Marshall’s 11-3 record in NCAA-sanctioned bowl games leads all programs that have made at least five bowl appearances.

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and twitter.com/ap_top25

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

