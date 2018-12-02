Spellman’s tip-in gives Sacred Heart 64-62 win vs. Lafayette

EASTON, Pa. (AP) — Jare’l Spellman scored a season-high 18 points including a tip-in in the final seconds to give Sacred Heart a 64-62 victory over Lafayette on Sunday.

Following a timeout with 9.7 seconds left, Cameron Parker missed a layup but Spellman was there for the put-back. Justin Jaworski missed a hurried 3-point try as time expired.

Spellman, a 6-foot-10 junior who sat out last season after transferring from Division-II Florida Southern, also had season highs of 13 rebounds, for his first double-double, and five blocks. He has 28 blocks, ranking him among the nation’s leaders.

The Pioneers (4-5) led 35-27 at halftime before the Leopards (2-5) caught up with eight minutes left then led 60-54 with 4:46 remaining. But Sacred Heart tied it at 62-all on two Kinnon LaRose free throws with 43 seconds left.

LaRose finished with 15 points and nine rebounds but Sean Hoehn, who came in as the Northeast Conference’s second-leading scorer at 21.5 per game, was 1 of 15 and scored just six points.

Paulius Zalys and Isaac Suffren scored 12 points each and Lukas Jarrett had 11 rebounds for Lafayette.

