Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

SPHL At A Glance

December 4, 2018 10:03 am
 
< a min read
Share       
All Times Eastern
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Birmingham 14 13 1 0 0 26 52 29
Macon 16 12 2 0 2 26 49 31
Peoria 13 9 1 3 0 21 51 36
Fayetteville 15 7 6 2 0 16 54 59
Knoxville 13 6 5 2 0 14 43 47
Huntsville 13 6 6 1 0 13 44 42
Quad City 13 5 7 1 0 11 32 38
Roanoke 13 5 8 0 0 10 38 44
Pensacola 14 4 8 2 0 10 24 42
Evansville 16 3 12 1 0 7 38 57

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.

___

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

No games scheduled

Wednesday’s Games

No games scheduled

        Insight by Tableau: Feds provide insight on data analytics in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement
Thursday’s Games

Birmingham at Roanoke, 7:05 p.m.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

12|12 Federal Marketplace Initiative (FMP)...
12|12 CXO Tech Forum: AI & Big Data in...
12|13 IT & Cyber Day @ Washington Navy...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Sailors conduct live-fire exercises aboard future Navy ship

Today in History

2000: Supreme Court releases opinion on Bush v. Gore