SPHL At A Glance

|All Times Eastern
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Birmingham
|14
|13
|1
|0
|0
|26
|52
|29
|Macon
|16
|12
|2
|0
|2
|26
|49
|31
|Peoria
|13
|9
|1
|3
|0
|21
|51
|36
|Fayetteville
|15
|7
|6
|2
|0
|16
|54
|59
|Knoxville
|13
|6
|5
|2
|0
|14
|43
|47
|Huntsville
|13
|6
|6
|1
|0
|13
|44
|42
|Quad City
|13
|5
|7
|1
|0
|11
|32
|38
|Roanoke
|13
|5
|8
|0
|0
|10
|38
|44
|Pensacola
|14
|4
|8
|2
|0
|10
|24
|42
|Evansville
|16
|3
|12
|1
|0
|7
|38
|57
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.
___
No games scheduled
No games scheduled
No games scheduled
Birmingham at Roanoke, 7:05 p.m.
Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.