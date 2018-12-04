SPHL At A Glance

All Times Eastern GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Birmingham 14 13 1 0 0 26 52 29 Macon 16 12 2 0 2 26 49 31 Peoria 13 9 1 3 0 21 51 36 Fayetteville 15 7 6 2 0 16 54 59 Knoxville 13 6 5 2 0 14 43 47 Huntsville 13 6 6 1 0 13 44 42 Quad City 13 5 7 1 0 11 32 38 Roanoke 13 5 8 0 0 10 38 44 Pensacola 14 4 8 2 0 10 24 42 Evansville 16 3 12 1 0 7 38 57

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.

___

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

No games scheduled

Wednesday’s Games

No games scheduled

Advertisement

Thursday’s Games

Birmingham at Roanoke, 7:05 p.m.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.