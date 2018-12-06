Listen Live Sports

SPHL At A Glance

December 6, 2018
 
All Times Eastern
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Birmingham 15 13 2 0 0 26 54 33
Macon 16 12 2 0 2 26 49 31
Peoria 13 9 1 3 0 21 51 36
Fayetteville 15 7 6 2 0 16 54 59
Knoxville 13 6 5 2 0 14 43 47
Huntsville 13 6 6 1 0 13 44 42
Roanoke 14 6 8 0 0 12 42 46
Quad City 13 5 7 1 0 11 32 38
Pensacola 14 4 8 2 0 10 24 42
Evansville 16 3 12 1 0 7 38 57

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.

___

Wednesday’s Games

No games scheduled

Thursday’s Games

Roanoke 4, Birmingham 2

Friday’s Games

Roanoke at Macon, 7:30 p.m.

Knoxville at Pensacola, 8:35 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Birmingham at Fayetteville, 6 p.m.

Roanoke at Macon, 7:30 p.m.

Knoxville at Pensacola, 8:05 p.m.

Huntsville at Quad City, 8:10 p.m.

Evansville at Peoria, 8:15 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Birmingham at Fayetteville, 3 p.m.

Huntsville at Peoria, 4:05 p.m.

