SPHL At A Glance

All Times Eastern GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Macon 17 13 2 0 2 28 53 34 Birmingham 15 13 2 0 0 26 54 33 Peoria 13 9 1 3 0 21 51 36 Fayetteville 15 7 6 2 0 16 54 59 Knoxville 13 6 5 2 0 14 43 47 Huntsville 13 6 6 1 0 13 44 42 Roanoke 15 6 9 0 0 12 45 50 Quad City 13 5 7 1 0 11 32 38 Pensacola 14 4 8 2 0 10 24 42 Evansville 16 3 12 1 0 7 38 57

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.

Thursday’s Games

Roanoke 4, Birmingham 2

Friday’s Games

Macon 4, Roanoke 3

Knoxville at Pensacola, 8:35 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Birmingham at Fayetteville, 6 p.m.

Roanoke at Macon, 7:30 p.m.

Knoxville at Pensacola, 8:05 p.m.

Huntsville at Quad City, 8:10 p.m.

Evansville at Peoria, 8:15 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Birmingham at Fayetteville, 3 p.m.

Huntsville at Peoria, 4:05 p.m.

