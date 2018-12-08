Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
SPHL At A Glance

December 8, 2018 8:29 pm
 
All Times Eastern
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Birmingham 16 14 2 0 0 28 60 35
Macon 17 13 2 0 2 28 53 34
Peoria 13 9 1 3 0 21 51 36
Fayetteville 16 7 7 2 0 16 56 65
Knoxville 14 6 6 2 0 14 44 51
Huntsville 13 6 6 1 0 13 44 42
Roanoke 15 6 9 0 0 12 45 50
Pensacola 15 5 8 2 0 12 28 43
Quad City 13 5 7 1 0 11 32 38
Evansville 16 3 12 1 0 7 38 57

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.

___

Friday’s Games

Macon 4, Roanoke 3

Pensacola 4, Knoxville 1

Saturday’s Games

Birmingham 6, Fayetteville 2

Roanoke at Macon, 7:30 p.m.

Knoxville at Pensacola, 8:05 p.m.

Huntsville at Quad City, 8:10 p.m.

Evansville at Peoria, 8:15 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Birmingham at Fayetteville, 3 p.m.

Huntsville at Peoria, 4:05 p.m.

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

