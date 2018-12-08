SPHL At A Glance

All Times Eastern GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Birmingham 16 14 2 0 0 28 60 35 Macon 18 13 3 0 2 28 55 38 Peoria 14 10 1 3 0 23 56 37 Fayetteville 16 7 7 2 0 16 56 65 Roanoke 16 7 9 0 0 14 49 52 Knoxville 14 6 6 2 0 14 44 51 Huntsville 13 6 6 1 0 13 44 42 Pensacola 15 5 8 2 0 12 28 43 Quad City 13 5 7 1 0 11 32 38 Evansville 17 3 13 1 0 7 39 62

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.

___

Friday’s Games

Macon 4, Roanoke 3

Pensacola 4, Knoxville 1

Saturday’s Games

Birmingham 6, Fayetteville 2

Roanoke 4, Macon 2

Knoxville at Pensacola, 8:05 p.m.

Huntsville at Quad City, 8:10 p.m.

Peoria 5, Evansville 1

Sunday’s Games

Birmingham at Fayetteville, 3 p.m.

Huntsville at Peoria, 4:05 p.m.

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.