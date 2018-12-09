SPHL At A Glance

|All Times Eastern
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Birmingham
|16
|14
|2
|0
|0
|28
|60
|35
|Macon
|18
|13
|3
|0
|2
|28
|55
|38
|Peoria
|14
|10
|1
|3
|0
|23
|56
|37
|Knoxville
|15
|7
|6
|2
|0
|16
|45
|51
|Fayetteville
|16
|7
|7
|2
|0
|16
|56
|65
|Huntsville
|14
|7
|6
|1
|0
|15
|47
|44
|Roanoke
|16
|7
|9
|0
|0
|14
|49
|52
|Quad City
|14
|5
|7
|1
|1
|12
|34
|41
|Pensacola
|16
|5
|9
|2
|0
|12
|28
|44
|Evansville
|17
|3
|13
|1
|0
|7
|39
|62
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.
___
Birmingham 6, Fayetteville 2
Roanoke 4, Macon 2
Knoxville 1, Pensacola 0
Huntsville 3, Quad City 2, SO
Peoria 5, Evansville 1
Birmingham at Fayetteville, 3 p.m.
Huntsville at Peoria, 4:05 p.m.
No games scheduled
No games scheduled
