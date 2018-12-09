SPHL At A Glance

All Times Eastern GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Birmingham 16 14 2 0 0 28 60 35 Macon 18 13 3 0 2 28 55 38 Peoria 14 10 1 3 0 23 56 37 Knoxville 15 7 6 2 0 16 45 51 Fayetteville 16 7 7 2 0 16 56 65 Huntsville 14 7 6 1 0 15 47 44 Roanoke 16 7 9 0 0 14 49 52 Quad City 14 5 7 1 1 12 34 41 Pensacola 16 5 9 2 0 12 28 44 Evansville 17 3 13 1 0 7 39 62

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.

___

Saturday’s Games

Birmingham 6, Fayetteville 2

Roanoke 4, Macon 2

Knoxville 1, Pensacola 0

Huntsville 3, Quad City 2, SO

Peoria 5, Evansville 1

Sunday’s Games

Birmingham at Fayetteville, 3 p.m.

Huntsville at Peoria, 4:05 p.m.

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

No games scheduled

