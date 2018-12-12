SPHL At A Glance

All Times Eastern GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Birmingham 17 15 2 0 0 30 65 37 Macon 18 13 3 0 2 28 55 38 Peoria 15 11 1 3 0 25 59 37 Knoxville 15 7 6 2 0 16 45 51 Fayetteville 17 7 8 2 0 16 58 70 Huntsville 15 7 7 1 0 15 47 47 Roanoke 16 7 9 0 0 14 49 52 Quad City 14 5 7 1 1 12 34 41 Pensacola 16 5 9 2 0 12 28 44 Evansville 17 3 13 1 0 7 39 62

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.

___

Tuesday’s Games

No games scheduled

Wednesday’s Games

No games scheduled

Thursday’s Games

Quad City at Peoria, 11:30 a.m.

Advertisement

Friday’s Games

Roanoke at Knoxville, 7:30 p.m.

Fayetteville at Macon, 7:30 p.m.

Huntsville at Evansville, 8:15 p.m.

Quad City at Peoria, 8:15 p.m.

Pensacola at Birmingham, 8:30 p.m.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.