SPHL At A Glance

All Times Eastern GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Birmingham 17 15 2 0 0 30 65 37 Macon 18 13 3 0 2 28 55 38 Peoria 16 12 1 3 0 27 61 38 Knoxville 15 7 6 2 0 16 45 51 Fayetteville 17 7 8 2 0 16 58 70 Huntsville 15 7 7 1 0 15 47 47 Roanoke 16 7 9 0 0 14 49 52 Quad City 15 5 8 1 1 12 35 43 Pensacola 16 5 9 2 0 12 28 44 Evansville 17 3 13 1 0 7 39 62

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.

Wednesday’s Games

No games scheduled

Thursday’s Games

Peoria 2, Quad City 1

Friday’s Games

Roanoke at Knoxville, 7:30 p.m.

Fayetteville at Macon, 7:30 p.m.

Huntsville at Evansville, 8:15 p.m.

Quad City at Peoria, 8:15 p.m.

Pensacola at Birmingham, 8:30 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Fayetteville at Roanoke, 7:05 p.m.

Quad City at Knoxville, 7:30 p.m.

Pensacola at Macon, 7:30 p.m.

Huntsville at Birmingham, 8 p.m.

Peoria at Evansville, 8:15 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

No games scheduled

