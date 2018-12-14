SPHL At A Glance

|All Times Eastern
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Birmingham
|17
|15
|2
|0
|0
|30
|65
|37
|Macon
|18
|13
|3
|0
|2
|28
|55
|38
|Peoria
|16
|12
|1
|3
|0
|27
|61
|38
|Knoxville
|15
|7
|6
|2
|0
|16
|45
|51
|Fayetteville
|17
|7
|8
|2
|0
|16
|58
|70
|Huntsville
|15
|7
|7
|1
|0
|15
|47
|47
|Roanoke
|16
|7
|9
|0
|0
|14
|49
|52
|Quad City
|15
|5
|8
|1
|1
|12
|35
|43
|Pensacola
|16
|5
|9
|2
|0
|12
|28
|44
|Evansville
|17
|3
|13
|1
|0
|7
|39
|62
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.
___
Peoria 2, Quad City 1
Roanoke at Knoxville, 7:30 p.m.
Fayetteville at Macon, 7:30 p.m.
Huntsville at Evansville, 8:15 p.m.
Quad City at Peoria, 8:15 p.m.
Pensacola at Birmingham, 8:30 p.m.
Fayetteville at Roanoke, 7:05 p.m.
Quad City at Knoxville, 7:30 p.m.
Pensacola at Macon, 7:30 p.m.
Huntsville at Birmingham, 8 p.m.
Peoria at Evansville, 8:15 p.m.
No games scheduled
Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.