SPHL At A Glance

|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Birmingham
|18
|16
|2
|0
|0
|32
|71
|39
|Macon
|19
|14
|3
|0
|2
|30
|59
|40
|Peoria
|17
|13
|1
|3
|0
|29
|64
|40
|Huntsville
|16
|8
|7
|1
|0
|17
|50
|49
|Roanoke
|17
|8
|9
|0
|0
|16
|52
|54
|Knoxville
|16
|7
|7
|2
|0
|16
|47
|54
|Fayetteville
|18
|7
|9
|2
|0
|16
|60
|74
|Quad City
|16
|5
|9
|1
|1
|12
|37
|46
|Pensacola
|17
|5
|10
|2
|0
|12
|30
|50
|Evansville
|18
|3
|14
|1
|0
|7
|41
|65
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.
___
Roanoke 3, Knoxville 2
Macon 4, Fayetteville 2
Huntsville 3, Evansville 2
Peoria 3, Quad City 2
Birmingham 6, Pensacola 2
Fayetteville at Roanoke, 7:05 p.m.
Quad City at Knoxville, 7:30 p.m.
Pensacola at Macon, 7:30 p.m.
Huntsville at Birmingham, 8 p.m.
Peoria at Evansville, 8:15 p.m.
No games scheduled
No games scheduled
