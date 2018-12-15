SPHL At A Glance

All Times Eastern GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Birmingham 18 16 2 0 0 32 71 39 Macon 19 14 3 0 2 30 59 40 Peoria 17 13 1 3 0 29 64 40 Huntsville 16 8 7 1 0 17 50 49 Roanoke 17 8 9 0 0 16 52 54 Knoxville 16 7 7 2 0 16 47 54 Fayetteville 18 7 9 2 0 16 60 74 Quad City 16 5 9 1 1 12 37 46 Pensacola 17 5 10 2 0 12 30 50 Evansville 18 3 14 1 0 7 41 65

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.

___

Friday’s Games

Roanoke 3, Knoxville 2

Macon 4, Fayetteville 2

Huntsville 3, Evansville 2

Advertisement

Peoria 3, Quad City 2

Birmingham 6, Pensacola 2

Saturday’s Games

Fayetteville at Roanoke, 7:05 p.m.

Quad City at Knoxville, 7:30 p.m.

Pensacola at Macon, 7:30 p.m.

Huntsville at Birmingham, 8 p.m.

Peoria at Evansville, 8:15 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

No games scheduled

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.