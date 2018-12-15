SPHL At A Glance

All Times Eastern GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Birmingham 19 16 3 0 0 32 72 44 Macon 20 15 3 0 2 32 64 41 Peoria 18 14 1 3 0 31 68 43 Huntsville 17 9 7 1 0 19 55 50 Roanoke 18 9 9 0 0 18 56 57 Knoxville 17 8 7 2 0 18 50 55 Fayetteville 19 7 9 2 1 17 63 78 Quad City 17 5 10 1 1 12 38 49 Pensacola 18 5 11 2 0 12 31 55 Evansville 19 3 14 2 0 8 44 69

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.

___

Friday’s Games

Roanoke 3, Knoxville 2

Macon 4, Fayetteville 2

Huntsville 3, Evansville 2

Advertisement

Peoria 3, Quad City 2

Birmingham 6, Pensacola 2

Saturday’s Games

Roanoke 4, Fayetteville 3, SO

Knoxville 3, Quad City 1

Macon 5, Pensacola 1

Huntsville 5, Birmingham 1

Peoria 4, Evansville 3, OT

Sunday’s Games

No games scheduled

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.