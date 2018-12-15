Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

SPHL At A Glance

December 15, 2018 10:42 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
All Times Eastern
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Birmingham 19 16 3 0 0 32 72 44
Macon 20 15 3 0 2 32 64 41
Peoria 18 14 1 3 0 31 68 43
Huntsville 17 9 7 1 0 19 55 50
Roanoke 18 9 9 0 0 18 56 57
Knoxville 17 8 7 2 0 18 50 55
Fayetteville 19 7 9 2 1 17 63 78
Quad City 17 5 10 1 1 12 38 49
Pensacola 18 5 11 2 0 12 31 55
Evansville 19 3 14 2 0 8 44 69

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.

___

Friday’s Games

Roanoke 3, Knoxville 2

Macon 4, Fayetteville 2

Huntsville 3, Evansville 2

Advertisement

Peoria 3, Quad City 2

Birmingham 6, Pensacola 2

Saturday’s Games

Roanoke 4, Fayetteville 3, SO

Knoxville 3, Quad City 1

Macon 5, Pensacola 1

Huntsville 5, Birmingham 1

Peoria 4, Evansville 3, OT

Sunday’s Games

No games scheduled

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Defense Photo of the Day

Soldiers trek snow-covered Alps in Italy

Today in History

1851: Fire ravages Library of Congress