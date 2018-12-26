Listen Live Sports

SPHL At A Glance

December 26, 2018
 
All Times Eastern
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Macon 23 17 3 0 3 37 73 48
Peoria 20 16 1 3 0 35 77 45
Birmingham 21 17 4 0 0 34 77 49
Huntsville 19 11 7 1 0 23 62 53
Roanoke 21 11 10 0 0 22 66 67
Knoxville 20 10 8 2 0 22 58 62
Fayetteville 22 8 11 2 1 19 73 88
Quad City 19 5 12 1 1 12 40 58
Pensacola 20 5 13 2 0 12 35 62
Evansville 21 3 16 2 0 8 47 76

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.

___

Tuesday’s Games

No games scheduled

Wednesday’s Games

Fayetteville 5, Roanoke 3

Knoxville 3, Macon 2, SO

Thursday’s Games

Huntsville at Pensacola, 7:35 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Macon at Fayetteville, 7 p.m.

Roanoke at Knoxville, 7:30 p.m.

Peoria at Huntsville, 8 p.m.

Evansville at Quad City, 8:10 p.m.

Pensacola at Birmingham, 8:30 p.m.

