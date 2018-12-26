SPHL At A Glance

|All Times Eastern
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Macon
|23
|17
|3
|0
|3
|37
|73
|48
|Peoria
|20
|16
|1
|3
|0
|35
|77
|45
|Birmingham
|21
|17
|4
|0
|0
|34
|77
|49
|Huntsville
|19
|11
|7
|1
|0
|23
|62
|53
|Roanoke
|21
|11
|10
|0
|0
|22
|66
|67
|Knoxville
|20
|10
|8
|2
|0
|22
|58
|62
|Fayetteville
|22
|8
|11
|2
|1
|19
|73
|88
|Quad City
|19
|5
|12
|1
|1
|12
|40
|58
|Pensacola
|20
|5
|13
|2
|0
|12
|35
|62
|Evansville
|21
|3
|16
|2
|0
|8
|47
|76
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.
No games scheduled
Fayetteville 5, Roanoke 3
Knoxville 3, Macon 2, SO
Huntsville at Pensacola, 7:35 p.m.
Macon at Fayetteville, 7 p.m.
Roanoke at Knoxville, 7:30 p.m.
Peoria at Huntsville, 8 p.m.
Evansville at Quad City, 8:10 p.m.
Pensacola at Birmingham, 8:30 p.m.
