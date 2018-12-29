Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
SPHL At A Glance

December 29, 2018 10:03 am
 
All Times Eastern
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Macon 24 17 4 0 3 37 73 49
Peoria 21 16 2 3 0 35 81 51
Birmingham 22 17 5 0 0 34 80 55
Huntsville 21 13 7 1 0 27 70 58
Knoxville 21 11 8 2 0 24 63 64
Roanoke 22 11 11 0 0 22 68 72
Fayetteville 23 9 11 2 1 21 74 88
Quad City 20 6 12 1 1 14 45 59
Pensacola 22 6 14 2 0 14 42 67
Evansville 22 3 17 2 0 8 48 81

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.

___

Friday’s Games

Fayetteville 1, Macon 0

Knoxville 5, Roanoke 2

Huntsville 6, Peoria 4

Quad City 5, Evansville 1

Pensacola 6, Birmingham 3

Saturday’s Games

Macon at Roanoke, 7:05 p.m.

Fayetteville at Knoxville, 7:30 p.m.

Peoria at Huntsville, 8 p.m.

Birmingham at Pensacola, 8:05 p.m.

Quad City at Evansville, 8:15 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

No games scheduled

Monday’s Games

Knoxville at Roanoke, 6:05 p.m.

Peoria at Quad City, 7 p.m.

Birmingham at Evansville, 8:15 p.m.

