SPHL At A Glance

|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Peoria
|22
|17
|2
|3
|0
|37
|84
|52
|Macon
|25
|17
|5
|0
|3
|37
|75
|52
|Birmingham
|22
|17
|5
|0
|0
|34
|80
|55
|Huntsville
|22
|13
|8
|1
|0
|27
|71
|61
|Roanoke
|23
|12
|11
|0
|0
|24
|71
|74
|Knoxville
|21
|11
|8
|2
|0
|24
|63
|64
|Fayetteville
|23
|9
|11
|2
|1
|21
|74
|88
|Quad City
|20
|6
|12
|1
|1
|14
|45
|59
|Pensacola
|22
|6
|14
|2
|0
|14
|42
|67
|Evansville
|22
|3
|17
|2
|0
|8
|48
|81
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.
Fayetteville 1, Macon 0
Knoxville 5, Roanoke 2
Huntsville 6, Peoria 4
Quad City 5, Evansville 1
Pensacola 6, Birmingham 3
Peoria 3, Huntsville 1
Roanoke 3, Macon 2
Fayetteville at Knoxville, 7:30 p.m.
Birmingham at Pensacola, 8:05 p.m.
Quad City at Evansville, 8:15 p.m.
No games scheduled
Knoxville at Roanoke, 6:05 p.m.
Peoria at Quad City, 7 p.m.
Birmingham at Evansville, 8:15 p.m.
