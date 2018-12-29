SPHL At A Glance

All Times Eastern GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Peoria 22 17 2 3 0 37 84 52 Macon 25 17 5 0 3 37 75 52 Birmingham 22 17 5 0 0 34 80 55 Huntsville 22 13 8 1 0 27 71 61 Knoxville 22 11 8 3 0 25 65 67 Roanoke 23 12 11 0 0 24 71 74 Fayetteville 24 10 11 2 1 23 77 90 Quad City 20 6 12 1 1 14 45 59 Pensacola 22 6 14 2 0 14 42 67 Evansville 22 3 17 2 0 8 48 81

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.

Friday’s Games

Fayetteville 1, Macon 0

Knoxville 5, Roanoke 2

Huntsville 6, Peoria 4

Quad City 5, Evansville 1

Pensacola 6, Birmingham 3

Saturday’s Games

Peoria 3, Huntsville 1

Roanoke 3, Macon 2

Fayetteville 3, Knoxville 2, OT

Birmingham at Pensacola, 8:05 p.m.

Quad City at Evansville, 8:15 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

No games scheduled

Monday’s Games

Knoxville at Roanoke, 6:05 p.m.

Peoria at Quad City, 7 p.m.

Birmingham at Evansville, 8:15 p.m.

