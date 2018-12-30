SPHL At A Glance

|All Times Eastern
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Peoria
|22
|17
|2
|3
|0
|37
|84
|52
|Macon
|25
|17
|5
|0
|3
|37
|75
|52
|Birmingham
|23
|17
|6
|0
|0
|34
|82
|60
|Huntsville
|22
|13
|8
|1
|0
|27
|71
|61
|Knoxville
|22
|11
|8
|3
|0
|25
|65
|67
|Roanoke
|23
|12
|11
|0
|0
|24
|71
|74
|Fayetteville
|24
|10
|11
|2
|1
|23
|77
|90
|Pensacola
|23
|7
|14
|2
|0
|16
|47
|69
|Quad City
|21
|6
|13
|1
|1
|14
|46
|62
|Evansville
|23
|4
|17
|2
|0
|10
|51
|82
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.
___
Fayetteville 1, Macon 0
Knoxville 5, Roanoke 2
Huntsville 6, Peoria 4
Quad City 5, Evansville 1
Pensacola 6, Birmingham 3
Peoria 3, Huntsville 1
Roanoke 3, Macon 2
Fayetteville 3, Knoxville 2, OT
Pensacola 5, Birmingham 2
Evansville 3, Quad City 1
No games scheduled
Peoria at Quad City, 5 p.m.
Knoxville at Roanoke, 6:05 p.m.
Birmingham at Evansville, 8:15 p.m.
