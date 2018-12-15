SPHL At A Glance

|All Times Eastern
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Birmingham
|19
|16
|3
|0
|0
|32
|72
|44
|Macon
|20
|15
|3
|0
|2
|32
|64
|41
|Peoria
|17
|13
|1
|3
|0
|29
|64
|40
|Huntsville
|17
|9
|7
|1
|0
|19
|55
|50
|Roanoke
|18
|9
|9
|0
|0
|18
|56
|57
|Knoxville
|17
|8
|7
|2
|0
|18
|50
|55
|Fayetteville
|19
|7
|9
|2
|1
|17
|63
|78
|Quad City
|17
|5
|10
|1
|1
|12
|38
|49
|Pensacola
|18
|5
|11
|2
|0
|12
|31
|55
|Evansville
|18
|3
|14
|1
|0
|7
|41
|65
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.
___
Roanoke 3, Knoxville 2
Macon 4, Fayetteville 2
Huntsville 3, Evansville 2
Peoria 3, Quad City 2
Birmingham 6, Pensacola 2
Roanoke 4, Fayetteville 3, SO
Knoxville 3, Quad City 1
Macon 5, Pensacola 1
Huntsville 5, Birmingham 1
Peoria at Evansville, 8:15 p.m.
No games scheduled
No games scheduled
