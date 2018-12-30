SPHL At A Glance

All Times Eastern GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Peoria 22 17 2 3 0 37 84 52 Macon 25 17 5 0 3 37 75 52 Birmingham 23 17 6 0 0 34 82 60 Huntsville 22 13 8 1 0 27 71 61 Knoxville 22 11 8 3 0 25 65 67 Roanoke 23 12 11 0 0 24 71 74 Fayetteville 24 10 11 2 1 23 77 90 Pensacola 23 7 14 2 0 16 47 69 Quad City 21 6 13 1 1 14 46 62 Evansville 23 4 17 2 0 10 51 82

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.

Saturday’s Games

Peoria 3, Huntsville 1

Roanoke 3, Macon 2

Fayetteville 3, Knoxville 2, OT

Pensacola 5, Birmingham 2

Evansville 3, Quad City 1

Sunday’s Games

No games scheduled

Monday’s Games

Peoria at Quad City, 5 p.m.

Knoxville at Roanoke, 6:05 p.m.

Birmingham at Evansville, 8:15 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

No games scheduled

