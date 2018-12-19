SPHL At A Glance

All Times Eastern GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Birmingham 19 16 3 0 0 32 72 44 Macon 20 15 3 0 2 32 64 41 Peoria 18 14 1 3 0 31 68 43 Huntsville 17 9 7 1 0 19 55 50 Roanoke 18 9 9 0 0 18 56 57 Knoxville 17 8 7 2 0 18 50 55 Fayetteville 19 7 9 2 1 17 63 78 Quad City 17 5 10 1 1 12 38 49 Pensacola 18 5 11 2 0 12 31 55 Evansville 19 3 14 2 0 8 44 69

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.

Tuesday’s Games

No games scheduled

Wednesday’s Games

No games scheduled

Thursday’s Games

No games scheduled

Friday’s Games

Roanoke at Fayetteville, 7 p.m.

Pensacola at Macon, 7:30 p.m.

Peoria at Quad City, 8:10 p.m.

Huntsville at Evansville, 8:15 p.m.

Knoxville at Birmingham, 8:30 p.m.

