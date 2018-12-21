SPHL At A Glance

|All Times Eastern
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Birmingham
|19
|16
|3
|0
|0
|32
|72
|44
|Macon
|20
|15
|3
|0
|2
|32
|64
|41
|Peoria
|18
|14
|1
|3
|0
|31
|68
|43
|Roanoke
|19
|10
|9
|0
|0
|20
|58
|58
|Huntsville
|17
|9
|7
|1
|0
|19
|55
|50
|Knoxville
|17
|8
|7
|2
|0
|18
|50
|55
|Fayetteville
|20
|7
|10
|2
|1
|17
|64
|80
|Quad City
|17
|5
|10
|1
|1
|12
|38
|49
|Pensacola
|18
|5
|11
|2
|0
|12
|31
|55
|Evansville
|19
|3
|14
|2
|0
|8
|44
|69
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.
___
No games scheduled
Roanoke 2, Fayetteville 1
Pensacola at Macon, 7:30 p.m.
Peoria at Quad City, 8:10 p.m.
Huntsville at Evansville, 8:15 p.m.
Knoxville at Birmingham, 8:30 p.m.
Fayetteville at Roanoke, 7:05 p.m.
Birmingham at Knoxville, 7:30 p.m.
Pensacola at Macon, 7:30 p.m.
Evansville at Huntsville, 8 p.m.
Peoria at Quad City, 8:10 p.m.
No games scheduled
