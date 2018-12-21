Listen Live Sports

SPHL At A Glance

December 21, 2018 10:15 pm
 
All Times Eastern
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Macon 21 16 3 0 2 34 67 43
Birmingham 19 16 3 0 0 32 72 44
Peoria 18 14 1 3 0 31 68 43
Roanoke 19 10 9 0 0 20 58 58
Huntsville 17 9 7 1 0 19 55 50
Knoxville 17 8 7 2 0 18 50 55
Fayetteville 20 7 10 2 1 17 64 80
Quad City 17 5 10 1 1 12 38 49
Pensacola 19 5 12 2 0 12 33 58
Evansville 19 3 14 2 0 8 44 69

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.

___

Thursday’s Games

No games scheduled

Friday’s Games

Roanoke 2, Fayetteville 1

Macon 3, Pensacola 2

Peoria at Quad City, 8:10 p.m.

Huntsville at Evansville, 8:15 p.m.

Knoxville at Birmingham, 8:30 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Fayetteville at Roanoke, 7:05 p.m.

Birmingham at Knoxville, 7:30 p.m.

Pensacola at Macon, 7:30 p.m.

Evansville at Huntsville, 8 p.m.

Peoria at Quad City, 8:10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

No games scheduled

