SPHL At A Glance

All Times Eastern GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Birmingham 20 17 3 0 0 34 75 44 Macon 21 16 3 0 2 34 67 43 Peoria 19 15 1 3 0 33 71 44 Huntsville 18 10 7 1 0 21 60 52 Roanoke 19 10 9 0 0 20 58 58 Knoxville 18 8 8 2 0 18 50 58 Fayetteville 20 7 10 2 1 17 64 80 Quad City 18 5 11 1 1 12 39 52 Pensacola 19 5 12 2 0 12 33 58 Evansville 20 3 15 2 0 8 46 74

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.

___

Friday’s Games

Roanoke 2, Fayetteville 1

Macon 3, Pensacola 2

Peoria 3, Quad City 1

Advertisement

Huntsville 5, Evansville 2

Birmingham 3, Knoxville 0

Saturday’s Games

Fayetteville at Roanoke, 7:05 p.m.

Birmingham at Knoxville, 7:30 p.m.

Pensacola at Macon, 7:30 p.m.

Evansville at Huntsville, 8 p.m.

Peoria at Quad City, 8:10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

No games scheduled

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.