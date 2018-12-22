SPHL At A Glance

|All Times Eastern
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Birmingham
|20
|17
|3
|0
|0
|34
|75
|44
|Macon
|21
|16
|3
|0
|2
|34
|67
|43
|Peoria
|19
|15
|1
|3
|0
|33
|71
|44
|Huntsville
|18
|10
|7
|1
|0
|21
|60
|52
|Roanoke
|19
|10
|9
|0
|0
|20
|58
|58
|Knoxville
|18
|8
|8
|2
|0
|18
|50
|58
|Fayetteville
|20
|7
|10
|2
|1
|17
|64
|80
|Quad City
|18
|5
|11
|1
|1
|12
|39
|52
|Pensacola
|19
|5
|12
|2
|0
|12
|33
|58
|Evansville
|20
|3
|15
|2
|0
|8
|46
|74
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.
___
Roanoke 2, Fayetteville 1
Macon 3, Pensacola 2
Peoria 3, Quad City 1
Huntsville 5, Evansville 2
Birmingham 3, Knoxville 0
Fayetteville at Roanoke, 7:05 p.m.
Birmingham at Knoxville, 7:30 p.m.
Pensacola at Macon, 7:30 p.m.
Evansville at Huntsville, 8 p.m.
Peoria at Quad City, 8:10 p.m.
No games scheduled
No games scheduled
Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.