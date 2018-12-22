SPHL At A Glance

All Times Eastern GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Birmingham 21 17 4 0 0 34 77 49 Macon 21 16 3 0 2 34 67 43 Peoria 19 15 1 3 0 33 71 44 Roanoke 20 11 9 0 0 22 63 62 Huntsville 18 10 7 1 0 21 60 52 Knoxville 19 9 8 2 0 20 55 60 Fayetteville 21 7 11 2 1 17 68 85 Quad City 18 5 11 1 1 12 39 52 Pensacola 19 5 12 2 0 12 33 58 Evansville 20 3 15 2 0 8 46 74

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.

Friday’s Games

Roanoke 2, Fayetteville 1

Macon 3, Pensacola 2

Peoria 3, Quad City 1

Huntsville 5, Evansville 2

Birmingham 3, Knoxville 0

Saturday’s Games

Roanoke 5, Fayetteville 4

Knoxville 5, Birmingham 2

Pensacola at Macon, 7:30 p.m.

Evansville at Huntsville, 8 p.m.

Peoria at Quad City, 8:10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

No games scheduled

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

