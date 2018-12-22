Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

SPHL At A Glance

December 22, 2018 10:10 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
All Times Eastern
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Birmingham 21 17 4 0 0 34 77 49
Macon 21 16 3 0 2 34 67 43
Peoria 19 15 1 3 0 33 71 44
Roanoke 20 11 9 0 0 22 63 62
Huntsville 18 10 7 1 0 21 60 52
Knoxville 19 9 8 2 0 20 55 60
Fayetteville 21 7 11 2 1 17 68 85
Quad City 18 5 11 1 1 12 39 52
Pensacola 19 5 12 2 0 12 33 58
Evansville 20 3 15 2 0 8 46 74

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.

___

Friday’s Games

Roanoke 2, Fayetteville 1

Macon 3, Pensacola 2

Peoria 3, Quad City 1

Advertisement

Huntsville 5, Evansville 2

Birmingham 3, Knoxville 0

Saturday’s Games

Roanoke 5, Fayetteville 4

Knoxville 5, Birmingham 2

Pensacola at Macon, 7:30 p.m.

Evansville at Huntsville, 8 p.m.

Peoria at Quad City, 8:10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

No games scheduled

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

1|7 NCSE 2019
1|7 GEOINT Community Job Fair
1|8 Bringing Disruptive Technology to the...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Flag flies at 2018 Las Vegas Bowl

Today in History

1863: First claim filed under Homestead Act