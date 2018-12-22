SPHL At A Glance

All Times Eastern GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Macon 22 17 3 0 2 36 71 45 Peoria 20 16 1 3 0 35 77 45 Birmingham 21 17 4 0 0 34 77 49 Huntsville 19 11 7 1 0 23 62 53 Roanoke 20 11 9 0 0 22 63 62 Knoxville 19 9 8 2 0 20 55 60 Fayetteville 21 7 11 2 1 17 68 85 Quad City 19 5 12 1 1 12 40 58 Pensacola 20 5 13 2 0 12 35 62 Evansville 21 3 16 2 0 8 47 76

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.

Friday’s Games

Roanoke 2, Fayetteville 1

Macon 3, Pensacola 2

Peoria 3, Quad City 1

Huntsville 5, Evansville 2

Birmingham 3, Knoxville 0

Saturday’s Games

Roanoke 5, Fayetteville 4

Knoxville 5, Birmingham 2

Macon 4, Pensacola 2

Huntsville 2, Evansville 1

Peoria 6, Quad City 1

Sunday’s Games

No games scheduled

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

