Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

SPHL At A Glance

December 25, 2018 10:03 am
 
< a min read
Share       
All Times Eastern
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Macon 22 17 3 0 2 36 71 45
Peoria 20 16 1 3 0 35 77 45
Birmingham 21 17 4 0 0 34 77 49
Huntsville 19 11 7 1 0 23 62 53
Roanoke 20 11 9 0 0 22 63 62
Knoxville 19 9 8 2 0 20 55 60
Fayetteville 21 7 11 2 1 17 68 85
Quad City 19 5 12 1 1 12 40 58
Pensacola 20 5 13 2 0 12 35 62
Evansville 21 3 16 2 0 8 47 76

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.

___

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

No games scheduled

Wednesday’s Games

Roanoke at Fayetteville, 7 p.m.

Advertisement

Macon at Knoxville, 7:30 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Huntsville at Pensacola, 7:35 p.m.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

1|7 NCSE 2019
1|7 GEOINT Community Job Fair
1|8 Bringing Disruptive Technology to the...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Sunset from the flight deck

Today in History

1923: Teapot Dome scandal forces interior secretary's resignation