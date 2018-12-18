Sporting KC sends Rubio to Rapids for Rowe, allocation money

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) — Sporting Kansas City traded starting forward Diego Rubio to the Colorado Rapids for midfielder Kelyn Rowe and $300,000 in allocation money on Tuesday.

The 25-year-old Rubio, who was entering the final year of his contract, scored 15 goals in 51 regular-season MLS games for Sporting KC. He also had two goals in the MLS Cup Playoffs after he was acquire two years ago from Real Valladolid in the Spanish second division.

Rowe has started 167 of 214 appearances in MLS play since being selected third overall by the New England Revolution in the 2012 draft. He has 30 goals and 42 assists the past seven seasons.

Earlier Tuesday, Sporting KC signed Hungarian defender Botond Barath to a two-year contract with an option for 2021. Barath will occupy an international roster spot.

Advertisement

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/apf-Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.