Spurs-Clippers, Box

SAN ANTONIO (122)

DeRozan 9-19 7-7 25, Gay 5-13 2-2 12, Aldridge 14-23 10-12 38, White 4-6 3-3 12, Forbes 4-8 0-0 10, Cunningham 0-1 0-0 0, Pondexter 0-0 0-0 0, Bertans 1-5 0-0 2, Eubanks 0-0 0-0 0, Poeltl 1-1 1-2 3, Mills 2-3 3-3 9, Belinelli 4-8 2-2 11. Totals 44-87 28-31 122.

L.A. CLIPPERS (111)

Harris 5-12 5-6 16, Gallinari 6-14 7-7 21, Marjanovic 1-2 2-3 4, Gilgeous-Alexander 2-3 0-0 5, Bradley 4-9 0-0 10, Harrell 8-13 5-8 21, Scott 2-7 0-0 5, Gortat 1-2 0-0 2, Beverley 3-3 0-0 8, Thornwell 0-0 1-2 1, Williams 4-14 8-10 16, Wallace 0-3 2-2 2. Totals 36-82 30-38 111.

San Antonio 32 24 39 27—122 L.A. Clippers 30 26 19 36—111

3-Point Goals_San Antonio 6-23 (Mills 2-3, Forbes 2-6, White 1-1, Belinelli 1-3, Cunningham 0-1, DeRozan 0-1, Aldridge 0-1, Gay 0-3, Bertans 0-4), L.A. Clippers 9-20 (Beverley 2-2, Bradley 2-2, Gallinari 2-4, Gilgeous-Alexander 1-1, Harris 1-3, Scott 1-5, Wallace 0-1, Williams 0-2). Fouled Out_Gay. Rebounds_San Antonio 49 (DeRozan 13), L.A. Clippers 40 (Gallinari 9). Assists_San Antonio 27 (Forbes 7), L.A. Clippers 22 (Williams 7). Total Fouls_San Antonio 25, L.A. Clippers 25. Technicals_DeRozan, Gay. A_19,068 (18,997).

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.