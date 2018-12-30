Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Spurs-Clippers, Box

December 30, 2018 1:08 am
 
< a min read
Share       
SAN ANTONIO (122)

DeRozan 9-19 7-7 25, Gay 5-13 2-2 12, Aldridge 14-23 10-12 38, White 4-6 3-3 12, Forbes 4-8 0-0 10, Cunningham 0-1 0-0 0, Pondexter 0-0 0-0 0, Bertans 1-5 0-0 2, Eubanks 0-0 0-0 0, Poeltl 1-1 1-2 3, Mills 2-3 3-3 9, Belinelli 4-8 2-2 11. Totals 44-87 28-31 122.

L.A. CLIPPERS (111)

Harris 5-12 5-6 16, Gallinari 6-14 7-7 21, Marjanovic 1-2 2-3 4, Gilgeous-Alexander 2-3 0-0 5, Bradley 4-9 0-0 10, Harrell 8-13 5-8 21, Scott 2-7 0-0 5, Gortat 1-2 0-0 2, Beverley 3-3 0-0 8, Thornwell 0-0 1-2 1, Williams 4-14 8-10 16, Wallace 0-3 2-2 2. Totals 36-82 30-38 111.

San Antonio 32 24 39 27—122
L.A. Clippers 30 26 19 36—111

3-Point Goals_San Antonio 6-23 (Mills 2-3, Forbes 2-6, White 1-1, Belinelli 1-3, Cunningham 0-1, DeRozan 0-1, Aldridge 0-1, Gay 0-3, Bertans 0-4), L.A. Clippers 9-20 (Beverley 2-2, Bradley 2-2, Gallinari 2-4, Gilgeous-Alexander 1-1, Harris 1-3, Scott 1-5, Wallace 0-1, Williams 0-2). Fouled Out_Gay. Rebounds_San Antonio 49 (DeRozan 13), L.A. Clippers 40 (Gallinari 9). Assists_San Antonio 27 (Forbes 7), L.A. Clippers 22 (Williams 7). Total Fouls_San Antonio 25, L.A. Clippers 25. Technicals_DeRozan, Gay. A_19,068 (18,997).

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

1|7 GEOINT Community Job Fair
1|7 NCSE 2019
1|8 Small Business Breakfast
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

NY National Guard conducts 'ammo transport'

Today in History

1896: Utah becomes the 45th state in the Union