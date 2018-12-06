Listen Live Sports

Spurs-Lakers, Box

December 6, 2018 1:14 am
 
SAN ANTONIO (113)

Gay 12-21 5-5 31, Cunningham 1-2 0-0 2, Aldridge 7-14 7-7 21, Forbes 1-7 0-0 2, DeRozan 12-27 8-8 32, Bertans 3-5 0-0 9, Poeltl 3-4 0-0 6, White 1-5 0-0 2, Mills 2-8 0-0 6, Belinelli 1-3 0-0 2. Totals 43-96 20-20 113.

L.A. LAKERS (121)

James 15-24 9-13 42, Kuzma 7-19 5-7 22, McGee 4-4 0-0 8, Ball 5-12 1-2 14, Ingram 2-2 1-3 5, Mykhailiuk 1-7 1-2 4, Beasley 1-3 0-0 2, Chandler 0-0 2-2 2, Hart 2-5 0-0 6, Caldwell-Pope 3-7 4-4 12, Stephenson 2-5 0-0 4. Totals 42-88 23-33 121.

San Antonio 23 22 37 31—113
L.A. Lakers 31 19 28 43—121

3-Point Goals_San Antonio 7-27 (Bertans 3-5, Gay 2-5, Mills 2-7, Belinelli 0-1, DeRozan 0-1, White 0-3, Forbes 0-5), L.A. Lakers 14-39 (Ball 3-6, James 3-7, Kuzma 3-9, Hart 2-5, Caldwell-Pope 2-5, Mykhailiuk 1-5, Stephenson 0-2). Fouled Out_Gay. Rebounds_San Antonio 49 (Aldridge 9), L.A. Lakers 42 (Chandler, Kuzma 9). Assists_San Antonio 18 (White 5), L.A. Lakers 21 (Ball 9). Total Fouls_San Antonio 24, L.A. Lakers 18. Technicals_Bertans. A_18,997 (18,997).

