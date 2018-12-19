Listen Live Sports

Spurs-Magic, Box

December 19, 2018 9:15 pm
 
SAN ANTONIO (129)

White 4-6 0-0 9, Gay 6-9 2-2 14, Aldridge 6-9 8-9 20, Forbes 7-8 0-0 17, DeRozan 7-12 3-4 17, Pondexter 1-4 3-4 5, Cunningham 2-2 0-0 4, Eubanks 3-3 1-2 7, Bertans 3-3 0-0 9, Poeltl 2-6 0-0 4, Mills 2-6 0-0 5, Belinelli 7-9 0-0 18. Totals 50-77 17-21 129.

ORLANDO (90)

Isaac 4-8 0-0 10, Gordon 4-10 2-4 12, Bamba 2-7 3-6 7, Augustin 6-10 2-2 17, Fournier 5-15 0-0 12, Iwundu 2-6 0-0 5, Martin 0-2 1-2 1, Birch 0-1 2-2 2, Briscoe 0-5 0-0 0, Simmons 4-6 0-0 8, Ross 3-11 0-0 7, Grant 4-8 0-1 9. Totals 34-89 10-17 90.

San Antonio 31 35 38 25—129
Orlando 24 20 33 13— 90

3-Point Goals_San Antonio 12-19 (Belinelli 4-6, Bertans 3-3, Forbes 3-4, Mills 1-1, White 1-2, Aldridge 0-1, Gay 0-1, Pondexter 0-1), Orlando 12-31 (Augustin 3-5, Gordon 2-3, Isaac 2-4, Fournier 2-6, Ross 1-1, Iwundu 1-2, Grant 1-4, Simmons 0-1, Briscoe 0-1, Martin 0-1, Bamba 0-3). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_San Antonio 45 (DeRozan, Cunningham 7), Orlando 33 (Gordon 9). Assists_San Antonio 29 (White, DeRozan 6), Orlando 19 (Gordon 7). Total Fouls_San Antonio 15, Orlando 18. A_17,138 (18,846).

