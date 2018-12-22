Listen Live Sports

Spurs-Rockets, Box

December 22, 2018 10:18 pm
 
SAN ANTONIO (101)

White 2-6 0-0 5, Gay 4-9 3-4 13, Aldridge 9-18 0-0 18, Forbes 5-10 0-0 12, DeRozan 12-24 4-5 28, Bertans 4-7 0-0 11, Poeltl 3-3 0-2 6, Mills 2-5 0-0 5, Belinelli 1-6 0-0 3. Totals 42-88 7-11 101.

HOUSTON (108)

House Jr. 2-4 0-0 4, Tucker 2-5 0-0 6, Capela 8-11 5-8 21, Harden 12-34 8-9 39, Gordon 7-20 0-0 18, Clark 1-1 0-0 3, Nene 0-2 2-4 2, Knight 0-4 0-0 0, Green 5-14 0-0 15. Totals 37-95 15-21 108.

San Antonio 26 17 26 32—101
Houston 28 13 43 24—108

3-Point Goals_San Antonio 10-24 (Bertans 3-5, Gay 2-4, Forbes 2-5, White 1-2, Mills 1-4, Belinelli 1-4), Houston 19-54 (Harden 7-19, Green 5-13, Gordon 4-12, Tucker 2-3, Clark 1-1, House Jr. 0-2, Knight 0-4). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_San Antonio 43 (Gay 8), Houston 58 (Capela 23). Assists_San Antonio 24 (DeRozan 8), Houston 22 (Harden 10). Total Fouls_San Antonio 17, Houston 18. A_18,055 (18,500).

