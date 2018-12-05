St. Bonaventure routs Siena 82-40 on Kaputo’s career night

SAINT BONAVENTURE, N.Y. (AP) — Nelson Kaputo scored a career-high 21 points on 5-of-6 shooting from behind the arc, Courtney Stockard added 17 points with nine rebounds, and St. Bonaventure routed Siena 82-40 on Wednesday night for its third straight win.

Jalen Poyser and Osun Osunnyi scored 13 apiece with Osunnyi grabbing seven rebounds for the Bonnies (4-5), who shot 56 percent and held the Saints to 33 percent to retain possession of the Franciscan Cup trophy.

Osunnyi’s layup put the Bonnies up 53-20 while the Saints went scoreless for nearly four minutes early in the second half and St. Bonaventure doubled Siena, 71-35, on Poyser’s dunk.

The Bonnies scored 13 straight for a 42-16 halftime lead after the Saints made just one bucket in the final 3:52.

The Bonnies have won six of nine games against the Saints since the Franciscan Cup competition began in 2010, including the past three.

Jimmy Ratliff scored 14 points for Siena (3-6).

