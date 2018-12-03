St. Francis beats D-III St. Joseph’s College 104-75

NEW YORK (AP) — Jalen Jordan shot 7 of 9 from the field, including 5 of 7 from 3-point range, and finished with 19 points to help St. Francis beat D-III St. Joseph’s College 104-75 on Monday night.

Rosel Hurley had 14 points, Christian Rohlehr added 13 and Glenn Sanabria scored 11 points for St. Francis.

Jordan hit a 3-pointer and a jumper to make it 7-0 about two minutes in and the Terriers (5-3) never trailed. Jordan hit another 3 and assisted on a 3-pointer by Chauncey Hawkins to extend the lead to 18-6 with 14:38 left in the half and St. Joseph’s trailed by double figures the rest of the way.

St. Francis shot 52.5 percent from the field, hitting 14 3-pointers, scored 25 points off 17 Bears turnovers and outscored St. Joseph’s 54-22 in the paint.

Advertisement

Sebastien Etheart led the Bears with 19 points and nine rebounds.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.