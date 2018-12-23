Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

St. Francis (NY) beats Manhattan for 5th straight home win

December 23, 2018 6:08 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

NEW YORK (AP) — Glenn Sanabria scored 16 points, Rosel Hurley had 11 points, eight rebounds and five assists and St. Francis (N.Y.) beat Manhattan 72-56 on Sunday.

Deniz Celen added 12 points and Cori Johnson had 11 for St. Francis (8-5), which won its fifth straight at home. Last season the Terriers posted a 10-3 record at home. The Terriers have won their most games in non-league play since the 2013-14 season.

Pauly Paulicap, the reigning MAAC defensive player of the year, had 17 points and four blocks for the Jaspers (2-10), who have lost seven straight. Manhattan is 0-6 on the road. Paulicap has blocked at least three shots in a game 16 times in his career. Manhattan closed the first half on a 10-0 run to tie it at 28.

It was the 89th meeting in the series, with Manhattan holding the advantage at 53-36.

Advertisement

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

1|7 NCSE 2019
1|7 GEOINT Community Job Fair
1|8 Bringing Disruptive Technology to the...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Super Hornet launches in the Arabian Gulf

Today in History

1863: First claim filed under Homestead Act