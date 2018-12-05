Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
St. John’s is 8-0 for 1st time since 1990-91 season

December 5, 2018 8:43 pm
 
NEW YORK (AP) — Marvin Clark II made four 3-pointers and scored 21 points, Mustapha Heron added 17 points and undefeated St. John’s held off Mount St. Mary’s 85-71 on Wednesday night.

It’s the first time St. John’s has been 8-0 since the 1990-91 season, when Malik Sealy and the Johnnies eventually reached the Elite Eight.

LJ Figueroa had 13 points and 11 rebounds for St. John’s, which has won its last 11 non-conference home games. Justin Simon added 14 points and Shamorie Ponds, who had averaged 27 points in his last four games, had 11 points, five rebounds and seven assists.

Freshman Dee Barnes made seven 3-pointers and scored 26 points for Mt. St. Mary’s (0-8), which played its seventh road game of the season. Barnes entered the game with 12 combined points in five games, including one 3-pointer in six attempts. He finished 7 of 10 from distance against St. John’s as the Mountaineers were 12 of 31.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

