Stanford RB Bryce Love to skip bowl game, prep for NFL draft

December 17, 2018 7:49 pm
 
STANFORD, Calif. (AP) — Stanford running back Bryce Love will skip the Sun Bowl to prepare for the NFL draft.

Love announced his decision on Monday to sit out the bowl game for the Cardinal (8-4) on Dec. 31 against Pittsburgh (7-6). Love says he wants to be completely healthy for the 2019 draft.

Love had a rough senior season after deciding to bypass the 2018 draft after finishing as Heisman Trophy runner-up. He was slowed by injuries and finished with 739 yards on 166 carries. That was down significantly from the previous season when he ran for 2,118 yards and averaged 8.1 yards per carry. Love also set an FBS record with 13 runs of at least 50 yards.

