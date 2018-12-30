Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Stansberry hits 6 3s, scores 26; Hawaii beats Alabama A&M

December 30, 2018 2:08 am
 
< a min read
Share       

HONOLULU (AP) — Eddie Stansberry made six 3-pointers and finished with 26 points — both career highs — to help Hawaii beat Alabama A&M 71-63 on Saturday night.

Zigmars Raimo had 14 points and seven rebounds and Jack Purchase added nine points, eight boards and four assists for Hawaii. The Rainbow Warriors (9-6) have won three in row.

Raimo made a layup, hit a jumper and then took a steal coast-to-coast for a dunk to spark a 16-5 run that made it 59-48 with nine minutes left after Sheriff Drammeh made back-to-back 3-pointers. Tre Todd scored five points during a 9-0 spurt that trimmed Alabama A&M’s deficit to 63-61 with 1:53 to play but Stansberry answered with a 3-point play and the Bulldogs got no closer.

Todd — a 5-foot-11, 155-pound juco transfer — hit four 3s and finished with 18 points, both career highs, for Alabama A&M (1-12). The Bulldogs finished with a season-high 10 3-pointers, but made just 2 of 12 in the second half.

Advertisement

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

1|7 GEOINT Community Job Fair
1|7 NCSE 2019
1|8 Small Business Breakfast
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

NY National Guard conducts 'ammo transport'

Today in History

1896: Utah becomes the 45th state in the Union