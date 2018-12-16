Listen Live Sports

Stars-Avalanche Sums

December 16, 2018 12:30 am
 
Dallas 0 2 2—4
Colorado 3 1 2—6

First Period_1, Colorado, Landeskog 20 (Barrie, MacKinnon), 5:45 (pp). 2, Colorado, Calvert 5 (Nieto), 7:57. 3, Colorado, Rantanen 14 (MacKinnon), 19:45 (pp). Penalties_Comeau, DAL, (interference), 5:28; Greer, COL, (high sticking), 10:16; Dickinson, DAL, (slashing), 12:51; Faksa, DAL, (interference), 18:17.

Second Period_4, Dallas, Lindell 6 (Fedun, Janmark), 8:36 (sh). 5, Dallas, Seguin 9, 9:20. 6, Colorado, Rantanen 15 (Compher, MacKinnon), 14:53 (pp). Penalties_Faksa, DAL, (slashing), 6:53; Colorado bench, served by Andrighetto (too many men on the ice), 12:24; Janmark, DAL, (slashing), 14:40.

Third Period_7, Dallas, Seguin 10 (Radulov, Fedun), 13:14 (pp). 8, Dallas, Benn 13 (Seguin, Radulov), 15:24. 9, Colorado, Landeskog 21 (Johnson), 16:40. 10, Colorado, MacKinnon 21 (Rantanen), 18:37. Penalties_Radulov, DAL, (slashing), 7:01; Seguin, DAL, (tripping), 9:20; Soderberg, COL, (high sticking), 11:20.

Shots on Goal_Dallas 9-13-20_42. Colorado 20-8-9_37.

Power-play opportunities_Dallas 1 of 3; Colorado 3 of 7.

Goalies_Dallas, Khudobin 6-6-2 (20 shots-17 saves), Bishop 10-8-1 (16-14). Colorado, Varlamov 11-7-3 (42-38).

A_17,626 (18,007). T_2:56.

Referees_Reid Anderson, Dan O’Halloran. Linesmen_Ryan Gibbons, Brian Mach.

