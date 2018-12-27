Stars-Predators Sum

|Dallas
|1
|1
|0—2
|Nashville
|0
|0
|0—0
First Period_1, Dallas, Pitlick 5 (Faksa, Lindell), 7:20.
Second Period_2, Dallas, Janmark 3, 11:09.
Third Period_None.
Shots on Goal_Dallas 13-6-11_30. Nashville 12-19-18_49.
Power-play opportunities_Dallas 0 of 2; Nashville 0 of 3.
Goalies_Dallas, Khudobin 7-7-2 (49 shots-49 saves). Nashville, Rinne 14-9-1 (30-28).
A_17,697 (17,113). T_2:37.
Referees_Kyle Rehman, Francois St Laurent. Linesmen_Darren Gibbs, Tim Nowak.
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.